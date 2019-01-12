Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that India has witnessed a lot of intolerance and anger in the last four-and-a-half years in which the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power at the Centre, PTI reported.

“Tolerance is embedded in our culture,” he said in Dubai. “But we have seen a lot of anger, division among communities for the last four-and-a-half years. It stems from the mentality of the people in power.”

Gandhi, currently on his first visit to the United Arab Emirates, said India was capable of absorbing multiple ideas. “India has shaped ideas and ideas have shaped India,” he said. “Listening to other people is also an idea of India.”

“We don’t like an India where journalists are shot, where people are killed for what they say,” he added. “That is something we want to change, that is the challenge in the upcoming elections.”

Gandhi said that healthcare was a “huge opportunity” for India. “We are sitting on the biggest genetic resources on the planet and that is what cure and medical health is going to be about in next 10-15 years,” he said.

Gandhi said that India would have to reshape its banking system to provide financial resources to small and medium enterprises in order to help them turn into bigger companies.

Gandhi on Friday met the country’s Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and assured him of developing a stronger bilateral relationship.