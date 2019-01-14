The big news: SC judge rejects nomination to Commonwealth post amid CBI row, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Gujarat government will implement upper-caste quota from Monday, and the Congress demanded the removal of chief vigilance commissioner.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Justice AK Sikri, who voted to sack CBI chief, turns down Commonwealth tribunal nomination, say reports: The decision to nominate the Supreme Court judge was taken ‘at the highest levels’ of government, said a news report.
- Gujarat to implement upper-caste quota from Monday, says CM Vijay Rupani: The state government said Gujarat was the first to implement the legislation, while the Congress called the decision hurried.
- Congress demands removal of Chief Vigilance Commissioner, says he is acting ‘like a puppet’: Congress spokesperson alleged that the vigilance chief was acting as an agent for the government to do their ‘hatchet jobs’.
- Director Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexually assaulting employee, reports Huffington Post: The director has denied the allegations, which were detailed in an email to the film’s co-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
- Arvind Kejriwal will not contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh: The party will contest all the seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa, the parliamentarian added.
- Indian soldier honey-trapped by ISI agent arrested, 50 Army men questioned: Military intelligence allegedly traced phone calls received from the spy to Jammu, and her Facebook account to Karachi.
- Madhya Pradesh BJP leader and his three sons arrested in connection with ‘Drishyam’-inspired murder: Twinkle Dagre, a 22-year-old Congress leader, went missing in 2016. She was allegedly in a relationship with BJP’s Jagdish Karotiya, who is among the five held.
- Bengali poet faces the ire of suspected Hindutva activists in Silchar, event venue vandalised: They were protesting against a controversial line in Srijato Bandopadhyay’s poem ‘Abhishap’ that contains an alleged derogatory reference to the trishul.
- Saudi teen who fled family welcomed in Canada, diplomatic row between the nations likely to escalate: The UN declared Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun’s case genuine last week after a friend vouched for her, saying she had been mistreated for denouncing Islam.
- BJP’s Ram temple promise is a ‘jumla’, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray: He asked the saffron party how it would build the temple on a disputed land in Ayodhya when its allies JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party are opposed to such a move.