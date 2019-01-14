Karnataka Water Resources minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was indulging in horse-trading and had lured three of its MLAs to camp at a Mumbai hotel, PTI reported. Shivakumar said the development was part of BJP’s “Operation Lotus” which is aimed at ousting the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government in the state.

“Three of our MLAs are in Mumbai in a hotel with some BJP MLAs and leaders,” the Congress leader claimed. “We are aware of what has transpired there and how much has been offered to them.”

Operation Lotus is a term used by the Congress to refer to the saffron party’s alleged attempts to lure Opposition legislators to join its camp and guarantee the stability of its erstwhile government under BS Yeddyurappa in Karnataka in 2008.

The Congress leader claimed Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was being lenient towards the BJP’s transgressions. “Our chief minister is a bit lenient towards the BJP,” Shivakumar said. “By ‘lenient’, I mean he is not exposing the facts he knows. All the MLAs have conveyed to the chief minister about the ongoing conspiracies. They have also told [Congress leader and former Chief Minister] Siddaramaiah about it.”

Shivakumar said Kumaraswamy had taken a more cautious approach to the matter. “The chief minister is adopting a policy of wait and watch,” Shivakumar said. “If I was in his place, I would have exposed it within 24 hours.”

The minister said the BJP would not succeed in its attempts. Shivakumar claimed that Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao had informed the income tax department and the anti-corruption bureau about the matter. “We do not know what progress these two agencies have made so far, but sitting on the complaint by a political party is not good,” he said.

Several Congress MLAs have claimed to have been approached by BJP leaders to switch camps. The BJP, however, has refuted the comments.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about him being dissatisfied with the Congress as a coalition partner. “I am amused to see Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to a statement which I never made,” Kumaraswamy said.

Modi at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday had referred to a report that claimed that Kumaraswamy had said he was being treated like a clerk instead of a chief minister, PTI reported.