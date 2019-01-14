At least 40 people were wounded in a major blast in Afghanistan’s Capital Kabul on Monday, ToloNews reported, quoting the country’s Ministry of Public Health. The explosion took place near the Green Village compound, where the offices of many international non-governmental organisations are situated.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish told the news channel that a truck bomb exploded near the compound, damaging many homes in the area.

Police spokesperson Basir Mujahid told Reuters that an investigation has been launched. The agency said emergency sirens were heard soon after the blast. Those injured have been shifted to hospital. It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

On December 25, at least 43 people were killed and 20 wounded after gunmen attacked a government building in Kabul. The Taliban detonated a vehicle bomb outside the compound of a British security firm on November 28, killing 10 people.