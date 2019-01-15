Kanakadurga, one of the two women of menstruating age who entered the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on January 2, was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday when she returned home, reports said. Kanakadurga was assaulted by her mother-in-law and is undergoing treatment for a head injury at a hospital in Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district, Mathrubhumi reported.

Massive protests had prevented dozens of women from entering the shrine until January 2, when Kanakadurga and law lecturer Bindu Ammini visited the temple. The Supreme Court in September had allowed women of menstruating age to enter the temple, striking down age-old traditions.

Kanakadurga had returned home under police protection, days after she and Ammini went into hiding because of threats they received following their entry into temple. “There was a verbal fight between Kanaka and her mother-in-law as the latter opposed Kanaka coming back home,” the police told The News Minute. “She has been admitted to hospital and the sub-inspector is recording her statement.”

Johnson, one of the men who helped the women with accommodation while they were in hiding, said, “She [the mother-in-law] did not allow her to enter the house and beat her with a wood rod.”

The mother-in-law is also being treated for some minor injuries she sustained during the scuffle, Mathrubhumi reported.