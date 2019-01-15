Karnataka: Two independent MLAs withdraw support to Congress-JD(S) government
This takes the ruling coalition down to 116 legislators. The majority mark in the Assembly is 113.
Independent Karnataka legislators H Nagesh and R Shankar on Tuesday withdrew support to the state government run by the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, reported ANI.
This leaves the ruling coalition with 116 legislators in the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The majority mark is 113.
“Today is Makar Sankranti, on this day we want a change in the government,” ANI quoted R Shankar as saying. “The government should be efficient, so I am withdrawing my support today.” The legislator told News 18 that HD Kumaraswamy has “failed on several fronts”.
H Nagesh said the coalition government, which was formed to provide good and stable government, has failed, ANI reported. “There’s is no understanding among coalition partners,” he claimed. “So, I decided to go with BJP to install stable government and that government performs better than the coalition.”
Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling alliance have accused each other of “horse-trading”. The BJP has 104 MLAs in the Assembly.
Earlier on Monday, the Karnataka BJP flew 101 of its 104 MLAs to a hotel in Gurugram, with a legislator claiming they had gathered to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.