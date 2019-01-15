Independent Karnataka legislators H Nagesh and R Shankar on Tuesday withdrew support to the state government run by the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, reported ANI.

This leaves the ruling coalition with 116 legislators in the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The majority mark is 113.

“Today is Makar Sankranti, on this day we want a change in the government,” ANI quoted R Shankar as saying. “The government should be efficient, so I am withdrawing my support today.” The legislator told News 18 that HD Kumaraswamy has “failed on several fronts”.

H Nagesh said the coalition government, which was formed to provide good and stable government, has failed, ANI reported. “There’s is no understanding among coalition partners,” he claimed. “So, I decided to go with BJP to install stable government and that government performs better than the coalition.”

Independent MLA, R Shankar: Today is Makar Sankranti, on this day we want a change in the govt. The govt should be efficient, so I am withdrawing my support (to the Karnataka govt) today. pic.twitter.com/LscHTp6gJZ — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2019

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling alliance have accused each other of “horse-trading”. The BJP has 104 MLAs in the Assembly.

Earlier on Monday, the Karnataka BJP flew 101 of its 104 MLAs to a hotel in Gurugram, with a legislator claiming they had gathered to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.