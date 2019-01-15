Marketing author and economist Philip Kotler on Tuesday endorsed the Philip Kotler Presidential award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi received the award at an event in New Delhi on Monday. The award focuses on “people, profit and planet” and will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Prime Minister Modi’s efforts in India have resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in India,” Kotler, who is known as the father of modern marketing, wrote in a series of tweets. “His winning the first Philip Kotler Presidential award raises the bar for future recipients.”

Modi was selected for “his outstanding leadership and selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy”, Kotler added.

The award citation mentioned government initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, Digital India, and Swachh Bharat schemes, “which have positioned India as one of the most lucrative manufacturing and business destinations in the world”.

“I can’t find the words to express how wonderful you have been making it possible to give the Kotler Award to Prime Minister Modi for his public leadership,” Kotler wrote in an email to marketing professor Jagdish Seth, who conferred the award on Modi, according to ANI.

Kotler said he “talked to a number of people from India and elsewhere who felt that Prime Minister Modi is doing his best to advance the common good” in India. He added: “We choose a public leader who encourages companies in that country to pursue the triple bottom line of profits, people and the planet.”

Kotler’s endorsement came hours after several people, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, took a jibe at Modi for winning the award. Gandhi claimed it was a “world famous” award that has no jury and has never been given out before.