Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award – a “world famous” award that, he said, has no jury and has never been given out before.

Modi on Monday received the award at an event in New Delhi. The award focuses on “people, profit and planet” and will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I want to congratulate our PM, on winning the world famous ‘Kotler Presidential Award’!” Gandhi tweeted. “In fact it’s so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before and is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali & Republic TV.”

According to the award citation, Modi was selected for his outstanding leadership. “His selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy has resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in the country,” read the citation.

It also mentioned government initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, Digital India, and Swachh Bharat schemes, “which have positioned India as one of the most lucrative manufacturing and business destinations in the world”.

I want to congratulate our PM, on winning the world famous “Kotler Presidential Award”!



In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company.



Event Partners: Patanjali & Republic TV :)https://t.co/449Vk9Ybmz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2019

Responding to the Congress president’s tweet, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani accused the Gandhi family of conferring Bharat Ratna awards on its members.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union minister Piyush Goyal, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, had congratulated Modi on Monday.