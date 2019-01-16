The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on a petition which claims that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s phone was illegally tapped by the Central Bureau of Investigation, PTI reported. The petition claimed Doval’s and the phones of several other officers were tapped during the feud between former CBI Director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

The High Court issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CBI. “Respondents (MHA and CBI) need to respond to the serious allegations raised by way of public interest litigation,” the bench said, according to The Indian Express.

The petitioner, advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi, sought a direction from the High Court to constitute a Special Investigation Team to look into the alleged abuse of power by some CBI officers “for their ulterior motive”. The petition also claimed that a special unit of the CBI, which handles phone tapping and technical surveillance, was aware of the communications between Doval and Asthana during the latter’s row with the ex-CBI chief. It also alleged that the special unit has placed many numbers on technical surveillance and was analysing call data records.

The plea alleged that the calls were intercepted illegally by the special unit’s Director Inspector General Rakesh Rathi. The petitioner has further claimed that Rathi was reporting to head of policy division, AK Sharma, and eventually to Alok Verma during the infighting in the agency, The Indian Express reported.

On October 23, the Centre had relieved both Verma and Asthana of their duties after they traded charges of corruption and interference in several cases. Last week, the Supreme Court reinstated Verma to his post, however, he was sacked once again by a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 26.