Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma was removed from the post on Thursday a day after he was reinstated, NDTV reported. The decision came after a high-power selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for the second time.

A Supreme Court order on January 8 had reinstated Verma after the government sent him on forced leave in October last year and had directed the committee to consider his case within a week.

The committee also comprises Supreme Court’s Justice AK Sikri, nominated by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The committee’s meeting held on Wednesday had remained inconclusive.

The decision was made after both Modi and Justice Sikri voted in favour of Verma’s removal and said his continuance as director would be detrimental to the CBI’s institutional integrity, News18 reported. Kharge opposed the removal.

Kharge had sought documents, including the inquiry report by the Central Vigilance Commission, which were not provided on Wednesday, ANI reported. He had contended that Verma be given an opportunity to appear before the committee and represent his case.

Verma on Wednesday revoked most of the transfer orders issued between October 24 and January 8 by interim director Nageshwar Rao. However, the Supreme Court had clarified that Verma will be unable to take any major policy decisions till the committee considered his case.

Verma is set to retire on January 31.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of India Gogoi had opted out of the committee as he was part of the three-judge bench that had heard the CBI director’s plea in the top court.