Rashtriya Lok Dal Vice President Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav to discuss a seat-sharing arrangement for his party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal is currently left with only two seats as part of its alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Party. But Chaudhary’s party sought six of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported.

“It was a good discussion [on seat sharing] with Akhilesh and you will know the outcome soon,” Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

The final decision on seat sharing will be taken by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, according to News18.

The meeting came days after the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced that they would contest together in the Lok Sabha polls, burying their differences of the past 25 years. BSP chief Mayawati confirmed that both parties would contest from 38 constituencies each and leave two seats – Amethi and Rae Bareli – for the Congress and two other seats for smaller allies.