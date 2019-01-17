Vishnu Hari Dalmia, former president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and a noted industrialist, died on Wednesday. He was 91.

Dalmia had not been keeping well and was admitted to a hospital for age-related ailments. He died at his home in Delhi, reported The Times of India. Vishwa Hindu Parishad in a statement said the cremation was held on Wednesday evening at Nigambodh Ghat in the national Capital, reported India Today.

Dalmia was the eldest son of Jaidayal Dalmia who founded the Dalmia Bharat group. He led Dalmia Cement between 1981 and 1986. “The group saw multi-fold growth under his leadership,” a statement fro Dalmia Group said. “He was a source of guidance and inspiration to the entire group.”

Dalmia played a crucial role in the campaign for the construction of a Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. He served the Hindutva organisation – Vishwa Hindu Parishad – in various capacities, including as its international president for 13 years.

“An exponent of Hindu culture, 91-year-old Vishnu Hari Dalmia was instrumental in giving a befitting renovation to Sri Krishna Janmasthan temples along with his father Jai Dayal Dalmia,” said Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, according to PTI.