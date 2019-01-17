The Indian Navy has spotted a body in a coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills where 15 miners have been trapped since December 13, reported the Hindustan Times. The body was found at a depth of more than 200 feet, according to ANI.

“Yes, the Navy-operated ROV [remote operated vehicle] has found a body,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills SS Syiemlieh. “They will operate it again today.”

Search operations for the remaining 14 miners will continue, reported ANI. A joint team of local workers, National Disaster Response Force, Coal India and the Indian Navy have been working at the site to find the miners who were trapped in the illegal mine.

#MeghalayaMineTragedy #Flash One body detected by Indian Navy Divers using Underwater ROV at a depth of approx 60 feet and 210 feet inside a rat-hole mine @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sP1sv6ikRn — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 17, 2019

#UPDATE #Meghalaya: Navy has recovered a body from the illegal coal mine at East Jaintia Hills, at a depth of more than 200 feet. Search operations for the rest of the miners continue. pic.twitter.com/C88qhuktjB — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019

About 200 personnel from the Navy, National Disaster Response Force, Coal India, and Kirloskar Brothers Limited are part of the mission to rescue the trapped miners. But rescue operations have been marred by extremely high water levels in the mine. Over 1 crore litres of water have been pumped out of the main shaft of the 370-foot-deep mine. Another 2 crore litres of water has been pumped out from adjacent mines, but the rescuers still do not know how and where the water is coming from.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had pulled up the government for its inefficiency in conducting rescue efforts and had asked for updates. It had also asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to seek assistance from experts and continue the efforts.

On January 15, the court had again rebuked the government, this time for not curbing illegal mining in the state. It had also refused to give mine owners extra time to transport coal that was extracted before the National Green Tribunal banned coal mining in Meghalaya in 2014.