India on Wednesday summoned a Pakistan High Commission official to lodge its protest against the death of an Indian civilian in “unprovoked” firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani on January 11. The Ministry of External Affairs described it as a violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries, PTI reported.

The ministry also opposed Islamabad’s “continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration” into India and alleged that Pakistani forces supported the militants with cover fire. “Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary,” the statement said.

An Army major and a soldier were killed in an improvised explosive device blast along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The device is suspected to have been planted by militants along a dirt track that Army personnel use during patrols.