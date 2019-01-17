Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has advised party colleague and MP Shatrugan Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the party, to quit if he is unhappy. Sinha, an actor-turned-politician, has repeatedly criticised party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, the Goods and Services Tax and the “environment of intolerance”.

Sushi Kumar Modi, during an interview with ABP on Tuesday, said Sinha had “fallen into the bad company” of BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha, who has also been critical of the organisation.

“Shatrughan Sinha is using all sorts of language against the party which made him the Cabinet minister, a Rajya Sabha member for two terms and let him represent the BJP in the Lok Sabha for two years,” Sushil Kumar Modi said. “With the kind of insults he has been using against the BJP, he should consider quitting.”

The Bihar deputy chief minister claimed Sinha was being critical of the party because he was denied a ministerial post. However, Sushil Kumar Modi described himself as a fan of Sinha and called him his icon.

Sinha, who had earlier said he will contest the 2019 elections from his constituency of Patna Sahib, on Tuesday said he left the decision to the party. “If the party decides, I will contest. I am born in the BJP and will die in this party,” he said.