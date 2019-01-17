Mizoram on Thursday banned the import of pigs, hoping to prevent an outbreak of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, a swine disease. Since 2013, over 10,000 swine in the state have died of the disease, PTI reported.

The government has instructed deputy commissioners of all eight districts to issue prohibitory orders to stop pig imports, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Dr K Beichhua told PTI on Thursday. Neighbouring Myanmar is believed to have been the source of the outbreak over the years, officials said. Banning imports is the only way to prevent an outbreak, Beichhua said.

Symptoms of the disease include reproductive failure, pneumonia and increased susceptibility to secondary bacterial infection.