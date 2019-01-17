Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin on Thursday said he will attend a rally led by the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal’s capital Kolkata on Saturday. Several leaders are expected to participate in the rally, which is being seen as an effort to unite the Opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are expected to address the rally, as are Opposition party leaders Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Omar Abdullah, according to NDTV.

Reports said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi are likely to skip the rally, but senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge will reportedly attend the event.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is also not likely to attend the event. However, News18 reported that party MP Satish Mishra will attend the rally.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said leaders of non-BJP parties from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari” would be present at the rally. “On January 19, you will see a huge representation from all regions of the country,’ she had said, according to NDTV. Banerjee said she had invited leaders of Left parties, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, but she had yet to receive a confirmation about their participation.