Two passengers were killed and 20 were injured in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Thursday when their pick-up van overturned, PTI reported. An unidentified police officer said that the van, carrying 40 persons, was travelling to Simlipal National Park, which is around 200 km from state capital Bhubaneswar.

The officer said two women – identified as Sulachana Biswal, 55, and Koti Khondei – died on the spot. The injured were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, he added.

The accident took place near Dhanghera area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khunta police station. The passengers were on their way to attend a function at a temple, the official said. All of them were residents of Arabandh village in Balasore district.

Udala Sub-Divisional Police Officer Swapnaranjan Mohapatra said the accident occurred after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.