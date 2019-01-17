Social activist Agnivesh on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid making statements that are out of tune with the constitutional position he holds.

Agnivesh said this in response to Modi’s criticism of the Kerala government at a public meeting in Kollam on Tuesday for implementing the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of menstruating age enter the Ayappa temple in Sabarimala. The prime minister had said that the conduct of the state government on the matter would “go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviour by any party and government”.

In his statement, the activist noted the “virulently partisan character” of Modi’s public comments, and said that making false statements about his opponents seemed to give the prime minister the “highest degree of pleasure”. Agnivesh said Modi’s office was not a personal trophy but a national emblem, and he appears to have no qualms in lowering its dignity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has frequently carried out protests and called shutdowns in the state since the Supreme Court verdict. The saffron party and the state government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have accused each other of fomenting violence in the state. Vijayan has blamed the Sangh Parivar, submitting in a report that 9,489 of the 10,561 people accused of inciting violence were from its outfits.

Here is the full text of Agnivesh’s statement: