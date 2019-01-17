Joining a stream of opposition MLAs joining the Trinamool Congress, a two-time legislator of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday joined the West Bengal ruling party.

Abdul Razzak Mandal was voted to the West Bengal assembly from the Jalangi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district in 2011 and 2016. Soon after he joined the Trinamool Congress, he was made chairman of the party’s constituency area committee.

Mandal is the 40th opposition MLA to join Trinamool Congress since it came in power in May 2011, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Razzak saheb has expressed his desire to attend Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Kolkata on January 19,” state transport minister Subhendu Adhikari was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. “Trinamool’s strength will rise in the district with Razzak saheb’s entry. He has vowed to give us a lead of more than 50,000 votes to the Trinamool candidate in the Lok Sabha election from Jalangi.”

The CPI(M) said that Mandal had been expelled from the party on Wednesday evening. “Razzak defected for personal gain, not for the interest of the people,” CPI(M)’s district secretary Mriganka Bhattacharya was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Of the 22 seats in Murshidabad, the Trinamool had won only four seats in 2016. Subsequently, six Congress MLAs shifted loyalties to the ruling party.