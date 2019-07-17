The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to scrap 58 laws which have become redundant. After the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2019 gets Parliamentary approval, 137 laws that the Narendra Modi-led government says have become irrelevant will be scrapped.

“Once the principal Act was amended, these amendment laws have lost relevance,” a government official said. “Their presence in the statute books as independent laws is unnecessary and they are only clogging the system.”

Some of the old acts that have been repealed are the Hackney Carriage Act 1879 which was legislated for the regulation and control of hackney-carriages, PTI reported. Other Acts that were scrapped include the Dramatic Performance Act 1876 and the Ganges Tolls Act, 1867 which provided for collecting toll “not exceeding 12 annas” on certain boats and steamers plying on the river.

The Union Cabinet also approved the formation of a new National Dam Safety Authority to regulate more than 5,600 dams in the country, the Press Information Bureau reported. This will be rolled out as part of the Dam Safety Bill in Parliament.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the construction of 81.17 kilometre new railway line between Sahjanwa and Dohrighat in Uttar Pradesh, PIB reported. The project will cost Rs 1,319 crore and will be completed by 2023-’24.

In an effort to boost rail connectivity in Assam, the Union Cabinet approved doubling of the New Bongaigaon to Atgthori via Rangiyarailway line, PIB reported. The line will pass through New Bongaigaon, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari and Kamrup districts.

The Cabinet also gave its consent for a 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The expenditure outlay for this project is Rs 1,600 crore.

The Cabinet approved the extension of the term of the Fifteenth Finance Commission up to November 30, 2019. It also approved an amendment in the Terms of Reference for the panel.

The decisions were announced at a press conference held by Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar.