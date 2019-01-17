The Central Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore each on three civic bodies in Delhi for burning garbage and dumping waste in the open, and for not cracking down on llegal plastic industries in non-conforming residential areas, PTI reported.

In notices to the East East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the pollution-control agency on Wednesday said that during inspections it came across incidents of plastic and garbage being burnt.

The agency said open dumping of garbage contributes approximately 13.1% to incidents of air pollution in the city and the National Capital Region. Burning garbage in the open contributes approximately 11.1%.

The pollution-control agency ordered the three civic bodies to pay an environmental compensation of Rs 1 crore by January 31, failing which they will be prosecuted.

“Illegal industrial activities were seen in Seelampur, Ghazipur, Yamuna Vihar, Shastri Park, among other areas,” the CPCB said in its notice to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. “The areas under the EDMC wherein non-segregation, open littering, dumping, burning, animal eating garbage have been reported.”

The agency said it has identified areas under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, including Wazipur Industrial area, Samaypur Badli Industrial Area, Narela Industrial Area, Mandoli and Libaspur, where illegal industrial activities take place.

In areas under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, garbage burning and open littering were witnessed in Okhla, Nazafgarh, Naraina, Motinagar and Kapashera. The agency also fined the Delhi Cantonment Board and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 1 lakh each for dumping waste in the open.

The air quality in the city deteriorated to the “severe” category on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index at 443. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority criticised Delhi authorities for not being able to stop garbage burning in the city.