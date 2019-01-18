The Election Commission on Thursday asked the Delhi Police to investigate a “fake news” item spread about the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections being circulated on social media platforms, The Indian Express reported.

The Delhi chief electoral officer, on the orders of the Election Commission, wrote to the Special Commissioner of Police (Technology Cell), requesting “immediate necessary action against unknown persons and entities” responsible for circulating the fake news on WhatsApp and Facebook.

“The publication of such fake news is causing severe confusion to the public, thereby creating public nuisance and mischief,” said the letter dated Thursday and signed by Charanjit Singh, an electoral officer.

Unidentified officials said the fake news item claimed that the Lok Sabha polls will commence on April 7 and end on May 17, and it also listed dates for each state.