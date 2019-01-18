The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday moved the Madras High Court challenging a constitutional amendment granting 10% reservation in government jobs and educations institutions for the economically weak sections of the upper castes, ANI reported. The party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi filed a petition in the High Court challenging the quota.

The petition said that reservation was not a poverty alleviation programme, instead they were meant to uplift communities which have not had access to education or employment for years, reported The Times of India. The petitioner wanted the court to pass an interim injunction against the bill.

The petitioner’s counsel, P Wilson, said the reservation in Tamil Nadu was 69%. “However, the recent amendments enable reservation to go up to 79% and the same was unconstitutional,” Wilson said.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides 10% reservations in aided and unaided institutions to the economically backward from upper castes. The bill was passed 323-3 in the Lok Sabha on January 8 and the following day in the Rajya Sabha.

DMK chief MK Stalin had urged the Tamil Nadu government on January 8 to adopt a resolution against the Centre on the matter in the state Assembly. “The central government has started a disastrous game by introducing this bill,” he had said. “It is not in tune with Constitutional provisions on reservation.”

Youth for Equality, an anti-reservation organisation, had moved the Supreme Court against the bill a day after the Parliament passed it. The organisation, in its petition, said the amendment bill violates the basic features of the Constitution and economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation