At least 10 people are trapped after an avalanche hit Khardunga La pass in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh on Friday morning, ANI reported. A search and rescue operation is under way in the high altitude region.

Personnel from the district administration, police and State Disaster Response Force are collaborating to help rescue those trapped. NDTV reported that one person died in the incident, but officials have yet to confirm the development.

More details are awaited.

The weather department has forecast heavy snow in the region in the next few days.

The local administration has advised people to avoid moving around avalanche-prone areas and to store adequate food and other essentials, the Hindustan Times reported.