A group of Ambedkarite organisations has issued a statement demanding the withdrawal of “fabricated charges” against activist Anand Teltumbde in connection with the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

The statement was issued in response to the imminent arrest that the activist faces after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected his appeal to quash the first information report filed by the Pune Police against him. Teltumbde was granted protection from arrest for four weeks, during which he can seek bail from a trial court. Two days later, Teltumbde wrote an open letter to the public, asking for support.

The organisations, which issued a statement on Friday, said Teltumbde has consistently fought for social justice, democracy and the Indian Constitution. They said Teltumbde contributed his intellect and experience to the society via teaching, writing and contributing to democracy through people’s movements.

The statement said the Pune Police released “fabricated letters” addressed to “Comrade Anand” as evidence, but Teltumbde had refuted all the charges with documentary proof. It said Teltumbde was not present at the event that had preceded the violence.

The statement was signed by the Ambedkar International Mission in United States, Canada, Australia, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India, India Civil Watch, and the Ambedkar Periyar King Study Circle among other organisations.

Here is the full text of the statement.