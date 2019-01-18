The Enforcement Directorate has summoned four people, including IAS officer B Chandrakala and a Samajwadi Party leader, in connection with an illegal mining case in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported. The agency’s move comes a day after it registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a Central Bureau of Investigation case in connection with the ongoing probe in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sand mining leases between 2012 and 2016.

Former District Magistrate of Hamirpur district Chandrakala is accused of granting several mining leases, violating the Allahabad High Court’s order ratifying e-tendering process to grant or renew mining leases. Chandrakala has been summoned at the Enforcement Directorate’s office on January 24 to record her statement, the Hindustan Times reported.

Besides Chandrakala, the agency has summoned Samajwadi Party MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra and two others for questioning on January 28, IANS reported.

On January 7, the Central Bureau of Investigation claimed that former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had cleared 13 mining projects on a single day in 2013, PTI reported. The CBI had said that that it was investigating Yadav, who had held the mining portfolio during that period.

The CBI had carried out searches in connection with an illegal sand mining case at 14 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on January 5, in connection with its FIR against 11 people. The CBI had conducted the preliminary enquiry in the matter after on Allahabad High Court’s order on July 28, 2016.