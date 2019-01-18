Suspected militants lobbed a grenade at a contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force near Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Capital Srinagar on Friday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, Greater Kashmir reported.

There was another grenade blast in Shopian, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Nobody was killed in the attack, the police added.

Three grenade blasts have now taken place in Kashmir in the past 24 hours. On Thursday, three police officers were wounded when suspected militants hurled a grenade at security forces near Zero Bridge in Srinagar’s Rajbagh area. The three injured police personnel were identified as Iqbal Singh, an assistant sub-inspector, and traffic police personnel Haris Manzoor and Sanullah.