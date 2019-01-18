Two Russian fighter jets collided mid-air over the Sea of Japan on Friday, AP reported, citing the country’s Defence Ministry. The Russian military said the Su-34 jets were performing training flights when they came into contact about 35 km from the shore.

The fighter jets were not carrying missiles, said the military.

The crews of both jets ejected from their aircraft and search and rescue operations are underway, RT reported. Rescue teams managed to locate one of the pilots on an inflatable raft in the sea after he flashed the emergency signals. The pilot was taken aboard a helicopter, and his condition is described as “satisfactory”.

There was no immediate information about the other pilot and crew members.