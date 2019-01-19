Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit chief BS Yeddyurappa on Friday asked party legislators who were shifted to a hotel in Gurugram earlier this week to return to Bengaluru, according to reports.

“Our MLAs are returning to Bengaluru from Delhi,” ANI quoted Yeddyurappa as saying. “We will tour the state and analyse the situation of drought. We will not destabilise this government at any cost. Congress and JDS [Janata Dal (Secular)] need not worry.”

“Leader of the Opposition BS Yeddyurappa has told all MLAs to return to the state from Delhi immediately,” read a state BJP press release, according to The News Minute.

The BJP had flown 101 of its 104 MLAs to Gurugram amid allegations of “horse-trading” made by both the saffron party and the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance.

On Friday, the Congress Legislature Party convened a meeting of its legislators amid reports that some of its MLAs are working with the BJP to topple the government. The party then moved the MLAs to a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, in Bengaluru: Our MLAs are returning to Bengaluru from Delhi. We will tour the state and analyse the situation of drought. We will not destabilize this govt at any cost. Congress and JDS need not worry. pic.twitter.com/gQyH4OaIoR — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019

The state has been in a political turmoil since two independent legislators withdrew their support to the coalition government on January 15. The ruling alliance now has the support of 116 legislators in the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly, while the BJP has 104 MLAs. The majority mark is 113.