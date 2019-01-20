A Bharatiya Janata Party legislator in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday accused Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati of “lacking any self-respect” and compared her to a eunuch, ANI reported.

Addressing a public rally in Chandauli, Mughalsarai MLA Sadhana Singh claimed that Mayawati was “a blot on womankind”.

“She has no sense of self-respect, she was almost molested earlier and yet, in history, when Draupadi was molested, she took a vow for revenge... but this woman, she lost everything, but still sold her dignity for the sake of power,” Singh said, in an apparent reference to the BSP’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. “We strongly condemn Mayawati ji. A woman who gulped down insults for comfort and power is a blot on womankind.”

Singh said that Mayawati collaborated with those responsible for abusing her dignity in the first place, referring to an incident in 1995 when the BSP chief was allegedly locked inside a guest house in Lucknow by Samajwadi Party workers and assaulted.

“After the day a woman’s attire is torn, she does not come forward to form the government,” Singh said. “The entire country thinks of her as a blot. She is worse than a eunuch, because she is neither a man nor a woman.”

#WATCH:BJP MLA Sadhna Singh says about BSP chief Mayawati, "jis din mahila ka blouse, petticoat, saari phat jaaye, wo mahila na satta ke liye aage aati hai. Usko pure desh ki mahila kalankit maanti hai.Wo to kinnar se bhi jyada badtar hai, kyunki wo to na nar hai, na mahila hai." pic.twitter.com/w3Cdizd8eR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2019

Reacting to Singh’s comments, BSP MLA Satish Chandra Mishra described her as “mentally ill” and claimed that the alliance had rattled the BJP.

“The language used by BJP leader Sadhana Singh against our party president Mayawati shows the level of the BJP,” Mishra said. “The level of language shows their mental illness.”

Mishra claimed that the BJP had “lost its mental balance” in fear of losing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. “This shows that the BJP is disappointed and frustrated with the SP-BSP alliance,” he added. “They have no strength to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh.”

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned Singh’s comments. “One may have differences in issues and ideas but it is disturbing: that this lady represents the ruling party in UP-BJP (not surprising),” Chaturvedi said. She added that it was also disturbing “to hear a lady speak in such a derogatory way about another lady” and to “see people in the audience cheering such words”.

SC Mishra(BSP) on Sadhna Singh's (BJP) remark on Mayawati: The words she used for our party chief shows the level of BJP. After the announcement of this coalition (SP-BSP), BJP leaders have lost their mental balance & they should be admitted to mental hospitals in Agra & Bareilly pic.twitter.com/py4L7c2z9c — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2019