NCW condemns BJP leader Sadhana Singh’s remark about Mayawati, will issue her a notice
Singh had accused Mayawati of ‘lacking any self-respect’ and had called her ‘a blot on womankind’.
The National Commission for Women has said it will send a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sadhana Singh for her derogatory remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati, PTI reported.
Addressing a public rally on Saturday, Singh had accused Mayawati of “lacking any self-respect” and had compared her to a eunuch. She had claimed that Mayawati was “a blot on womankind”. Singh represents Mughalsarai in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma said: “Such derogatory statements are unbecoming of a leader and highly condemnable. NCW has taken suo motu cognisance and will be sending a notice to Sadhana Singh tomorrow [Monday].”
Singh had said: “[Mayawati] has no sense of self-respect, she was almost molested earlier and yet, in history, when Draupadi was molested, she took a vow for revenge... but this woman, she lost everything, but still sold her dignity for the sake of power. A woman who gulped down insults for comfort and power is a blot on womankind.”
She was referring to the BSP’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.