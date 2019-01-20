The National Commission for Women has said it will send a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sadhana Singh for her derogatory remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati, PTI reported.

Addressing a public rally on Saturday, Singh had accused Mayawati of “lacking any self-respect” and had compared her to a eunuch. She had claimed that Mayawati was “a blot on womankind”. Singh represents Mughalsarai in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma said: “Such derogatory statements are unbecoming of a leader and highly condemnable. NCW has taken suo motu cognisance and will be sending a notice to Sadhana Singh tomorrow [Monday].”

Singh had said: “[Mayawati] has no sense of self-respect, she was almost molested earlier and yet, in history, when Draupadi was molested, she took a vow for revenge... but this woman, she lost everything, but still sold her dignity for the sake of power. A woman who gulped down insults for comfort and power is a blot on womankind.”

She was referring to the BSP’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.