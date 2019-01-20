The Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Sunday that its National President Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment for swine flu, was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

“He is fine and back home now,” BJP leader Amit Malviya announced on Twitter, thanking the public for their wishes and messaged. Shah took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he was diagnosed with the illness.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by a strain of the H1N1 influenza. The strain originated in pigs, but is now a human disease whose symptoms are similar to those of a seasonal flu.

The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and chills. Pregnant women, children under five, the elderly and those with serious medical ailments and impaired immune systems are susceptible to the flu.

BJP President Shri Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He is fine and back home now. Thanks for all your wishes and messages. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 20, 2019