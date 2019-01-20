Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the outfit will contest all 13 seats in Punjab in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, The Tribune reported. Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah of destroying the country.

“People of the country are fed up with the Modi government,” said the Delhi chief minister in Sangrur. “The BJP will lose the Lok Sabha elections.”

Kejriwal claimed that Modi and Shah had poisoned the hearts of people, Hindustan Times reported. “If they come to power again, they will divide the country,” he said. “They will not let the Constitution survive.”

Kejriwal had made the same remark at the United India rally in Kolkata a day earlier, where he claimed that Modi and Shah would change the Constitution and do away with the system of elections if they come back to power again. “They will do the same thing that Adolf Hitler had done in Germany when he came to power,” he had said.

Kejriwal, who is set to address a rally in the state later, said the party will announce the names of its candidates within 10-12 days. He claimed that the people of Punjab were disillusioned with the Congress government led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as well as the Akali Dal.

“Punjab’s people are unhappy with the Akali Dal and the Congress,” he said. “These two parties have not fulfilled any of their promises and the people of the state are unhappy with them.”

Kejriwal said his party’s aim was to replicate the Delhi model in Punjab. “The kind of good work we have done in Delhi, we will bring that to Punjab also,” he said.