Opposition unity rally: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee arrives at venue in Kolkata
Around 25 top political leaders are expected to take the stage at the event at Brigade Parade Ground.
Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday tweeted a welcome message to Opposition leaders who are in Kolkata to attend the “United India Rally”.
At least 25 Opposition leaders are expected to be on the stage at the event, which is being seen as an effort to unite the Opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The rally is being held at Brigade Parade Ground, and according to estimates provided by the Trinamool Congress, 40 lakh people are expected to attend the event.
Live updates
12.27 pm: A massive crowd is at the rally to hear the Opposition leader speak.
12.20 pm: “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow,” says Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhury. “Mamata Didi has shown it today.”
12.17 pm: Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Gegong Apang, who recently quit the BJP, says the last four years have been “testing times for Indian democracy”.
12.02 pm: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren says the manner in which the country is run is dangerous for the nation. “All institutions are under attack under the Modi government. Their regime should be uprooted not just from the centre but from every state,” he says, according to Hindustan Times.
12 pm: “The country is passing through an unprecedented crisis,” says Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. “All parties have to come together to defeat BJP and RSS.”
11.57 pm: Patidar leader Hardik Patel says the public meeting has been convened to “save the Constitution of India”. “Together we can save this country,” he says while addressing the rally.
11.55 am: DMK chief MK Stalin says the public meeting will send out a “strong message” to the BJP “that it’s days of dividing and ruling India, are numbered”.
11.50 am: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes a dig at the Opposition. “All these leaders are like wrestlers who have been defeated and yet want to try their luck in the arena,” he tells ANI. “If the alliance in Karnataka is in such bad shape today, imagine what will happen in the future.”
11.47 am: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin arrive at the venue, reports ANI.
11.42 am: Union minister Babul Supriyo says Kolkata will “witness a a show of hypocrisy today”. “A rally of unity of corrupt leaders,” he tweets. “It is an unholy alliance of political parties for personal survival.”
11.30 am: “Mamata Banerjee has taken lead in bringing all the parties together and also she is working hard to throw this government and bring a secular government,” the Hindustan Times quotes Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda as saying. “This is a historic decision of Mamata and people of the country will respond.”
11.10 am: Around 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in and around the venue of the rally, reports The Hindu.
10.59 am: Mamata Banerjee arrives at Brigade Parade Ground for the United India Rally, reports ANI.
10.46 am: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Kolkata to attend the rally, reports the Hindustan Times.
10.40 am: “I welcome all national leaders, supporters and lakhs of people to participate in today’s rally to pledge to build a stronger, progressive and united India,” tweets Mamata Banerjee.
10.32 am: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Opposition leaders Omar Abdullah, Tejashwi Yadav are expected to attend the event.
Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati will not attend the rally, senior party leader Satish Chandra Mishra will be in attendance.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has extended support to the rally. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent the party at the event.
10.20 am: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee met Opposition leaders Akhikesh Yadav, MK Stalin, Sharad Pawar, N Chandrababu Naidu and HD Deve Gowda on Friday night.