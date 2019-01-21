Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said the BJP and “some friends” will form a stable government after Assembly elections are held in the state, PTI reported. The BJP leader made the announcement while addressing reporters in Jammu.

He also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on February 3 to initiate the BJP’s election campaign for the parliamentary and Assembly polls.

“The BJP will emerge the largest party after the elections and we promise people to give a stable government with some friends,” Madhav said. “Though there is the least possibility of our having any pre-poll alliance as we will be contesting on almost all the seats, we, in view of special circumstances in the state, have no hesitation in taking along others as well.”

The BJP leader evaded commenting on the expulsion of former minister Altaf Bukhari from the Peoples Democratic Party, its former ally. “I must underscore one point here, that he is the same leader who was projected as the chief minister of the combined opposition when they [the PDP, Congress and National Conference] were trying to form the government in the state just a couple of months ago,” he said.

He also announced the party’s decision to set up separate townships for the rehabilitation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. “When we formed the government in the state, we had a roadmap for them,” Madhav said. “We had tried to set up townships for Kashmiri Pandits at five or six places in the Valley and it goes to the credit of the former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed government that those places were also identified.”

The BJP leader said his party was ready to take on the Opposition, many of whom had shared a platform at the United India rally in Kolkata on Saturday. He said the Opposition parties were trying to save themselves by joining forces.

Governor’s rule was imposed in the state in June with the collapse of the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party. Governor Satya Pal Malik had dissolved the state Assembly on November 21, and upon completion of six months of governor’s rule, president’s rule was imposed on December 19.