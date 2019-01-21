The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked Irfan Hussain, the Shahjahanpur district president of the National Students’ Union of India, for allegedly threatening a student who complained of molestation, ANI reported on Monday. Three others were also booked for their alleged role in the incident. The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident showing Hussain threatening a female student appeared on social media. “You are just in the first year now, you have to stay here for three more years, you must reform yourself,” Hussain said. “I will make it very difficult for you to enter the college main gate. Act like a woman, stay in your limits.”

The complainant claimed that Hussain threatened her in front of several of the college’s lecturers and and students after she had accused them of molestation.

Shahjahanpur Additional Superintendent of Police D Tripathi said they are trying to arrest the accused. “An incident of molestation has come to notice at GF College,” Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, NSUI has suspended Hussain following the allegations, according to the The Times of India. NSUI National Secretary Vishal Chaudhary said the decision was taken in accordance with protocol.