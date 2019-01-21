Ten United Nations peacekeepers from Chad were killed in a terrorist attack on their camp in Mali’s Kidal region on Sunday, AP reported. The Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission that also injured 25 people, according to Al Jazeera.

The extremist group purportedly said the attack was a response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Chad, Al Jazeera quoted a Mauritanian Al-Akhbar news agency report as saying.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and expressed his condolences with the families of the deceased and the government of Chad. Guterres said the peacekeepers “responded robustly” against the attack and killed several of the assailants.

The Secretary-General called on the Malian authorities and armed groups who are signatories to the peace agreement to crack down on the attackers.