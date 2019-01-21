Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has praised Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying she has all the capabilities to lead the country, PTI reported on Monday. His statement came two days after he shared the stage with the West Bengal chief minisyer at a mega Opposition unity rally in Kolkata.

However, Kumaraswamy said the priority was to find ways to win the Lok Sabha elections. “According to me, deciding on the leadership is not a criterion to win the polls,” he told the news agency in an interview. “People of the country are totally disappointed with the administration of Narendra Modi. Several states have their own problems. It is not necessary to select a leader before the elections.”

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader said that Opposition parties have members who could make headway in areas where previous governments have failed.

The Karnataka chief minister praised Banerjee for doing a “great job” in organising the United India rally. “She [Mamata] is the simplest of the simple and a very good administrator,” Kumaraswamy said. “I believe that Mamata ji has all the capabilities of leading the country. And she has already proved herself by leading West Bengal for so many years.”

Kumaraswamy said Banerjee was ready to “make compromises” in the fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party. “She had even requested the Left to join her,” he said. “This shows her generosity in her tactics in fighting the BJP government.”

The mahagathbandhan, or grand Opposition alliance, will be “an alternate to the national party”, he said. “Several states have their own problems,” he added. “Each of them have regional leaders who are as strong as national party members. And these regional parties will play a crucial role in the elections.”

On the absence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the rally, Kumaraswamy said he was hopeful that all parties would come together after the elections.