Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde on Monday demanded that the Research and Agency Wing or the Supreme Court investigate the allegations into the death of former Union minister Gopinath Munde made by a United States-based “cyber expert”.

At a press conference in London on Monday, “cyber expert” Syed Shuja alleged that the 2014 General Elections had been rigged. He had also claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Munde was murdered because he knew about the alleged tampering of the electronic voting machines. Munde had died in a car accident in 2014 just weeks after the BJP came to power.

“A cyber expert has made a sensational claim that former Union Minister Late Gopinathrao Munde saheb was murdered,” tweeted Dhananjay Munde, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. “This claim needs immediate attention and investigation from RAW/Supreme Court, as it is directly linked to the death of [a] mass leader.”

Dhananjay Munde, the former minister’s nephew, added that those who loved the him had always raised questions over his death and wondered if it was “sabotage”. “Hence, the startling claims made by cyber expert Syed Suja in a live press conference backs the suspicion,” he claimed in another tweet in Marathi.

Shuja had also claimed that National Investigation Agency officer Tanzil Ahmed, who was investigating Munde’s death, was planning to file a first investigation report noting that the BJP leader had been murdered, but was himself killed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation in October 2014 had ruled out any foul play in Gopinath Munde’s death, saying that the politician had died due to injuries sustained in the road accident.

