Heavy rain and hailstorms swept across parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday night and early Tuesday, NDTV reported.

Deputy Director of India Meteorological Department BP Yadav told Hindustan Times that a cyclonic circulation has formed over Rajasthan because of an approaching western disturbance. “This is expected to trigger rain across the plains of northwest India, including Delhi, from the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.”

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast widespread rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and scattered rainfall over north Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

Hailstorms are also likely over the lower reaches of the Western Himalayan region and over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, over Madhya Pradesh on January 24, and over Chhattisgarh on January 25.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas have received bouts of rain and thundershowers since Monday noon, a day after the warmest January day since 2012, NDTV reported. The temperature has dipped further in the Capital due to the rain.

At least 15 trains to Delhi were running late due to low visibility, ANI reported.

The Meteorological Centre in Lucknow forecast rain or thundershowers with gusty winds over the next three hours at some places over Hardoi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Meerut, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas, ANI reported.

Delhi: National capital receives rainfall this morning. Visuals from Prahladpur area. pic.twitter.com/iXBng5ghmr — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

Snow in J&K

In Jammu and Kashmir, authorities on Tuesday closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which links the Valley with the rest of the country, due to snowfall, reported Greater Kashmir. An avalanche had blocked the Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund area of south Kashmir.

At least four flights from Srinagar airport were cancelled and 11 were delayed to poor weather conditions and low visibility.

Most parts of Kashmir received snowfall, except Srinagar which received light rain.

Parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh also received snowfall on Tuesday, reported ANI.

Jammu & Kashmir: Heavy snow around Jawahar tunnel in Qazigund pic.twitter.com/Ng7OMoQatd — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

#WATCH Jammu And Kashmir: Snow clearing operation is underway at Mughal Road in Rajouri, following heavy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/qosGgx2FYt — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019