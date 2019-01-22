Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed his government had ended loot in the country in four years. The National Democratic Alliance government “identified seven crore people who were not born but were taking benefits from the government”, he added.

Modi said a former prime minister, purportedly referring to Rajiv Gandhi, had once said only 15% of funds released from the Centre reaches the villages. “He identified the problem, however, never treated it...We ended loot in four years, which the Congress identified, but lacked the will to find a solution,” Modi said, according to the Hindustan Times.

His government has transferred around Rs 5.78 lakh crore to the bank accounts of people through different schemes, Modi said. The prime minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention, a conclave of Indian diaspora, in Varanasi. The three-day convention began on Monday.

Modi said India was in a position to lead the world on several fronts, according to ANI. “International Solar Alliance is one such platform,” he said. “Through this medium, we want to take the world towards One World, One Sun, One Grid.” He said India was among the fastest growing economies and was setting records in the field of space science, reported The Times of India.

“We are moving towards becoming the world’s largest start-up ecosystem, the world’s largest healthcare scheme – Ayushman India – is also running,” NDTV quoted him as saying.

The prime minister said India has made huge progress and left its mark in the world. “This is an excellent forum to engage with the Indian diaspora, which is distinguishing itself all over the world.”

Modi recalled that the campaign to initiate a dialogue with the Indian diaspora was taken by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “This is the first Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan after Atal ji’s departure,” he said. “On this occasion, I also pay tribute to Atal ji, I bow to his great thinking.”

Around 5,000 delegates from overseas were expected to participate in the meeting, according to the Hindustan Times. The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas was postponed from January 9 to January 21 “in reverence to the sentiments of the larger diaspora to participate in Kumbh Mela and Republic Day celebrations”, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday.