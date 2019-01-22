The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the allocation of Rs 100 crore for the construction of a memorial dedicated to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, who died in 2012, PTI reported. The Shiv Sena is a constituent of the state’s ruling coalition along with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Late Balasaheb Thackeray was not just leader of the Sena but a leader of this alliance,” said state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. “Balasaheb will remain a person of high importance for all political parties. Therefore, in today’s Cabinet, Rs 100 crore has been approved for his memorial, which will inspire the youth.”

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will provide the funds, he added.

Mungantiwar also said relations between the BJP and the Shiv Sena “were and will remain sweet”. There are “high chances” that the two parties will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together, he added.

The Shiv Sena has frequently criticised the BJP’s government in the state as well as at the Centre in recent years.