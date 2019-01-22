The Congress on Tuesday demanded that at least half of all voter-verifiable paper audit trail slips, or VVPAT slips, in every parliamentary constituency be randomly counted to verify votes. At present, 10% of VVPAT slips are randomly selected for the purpose.

Voters be “fully assured that the process has some sanctity and the credibility” only when this is done, party spokesperson Anand Sharma said at a press conference in New Delhi. “It is important that the elections are not only free and fair but the voters must also believe that it is free and fair,” he added.

Opposition parties have raised doubt about the credibility of electronic voting machines a number of times in the last two years. However, the Election Commission has repeatedly denied that the machines can be tampered with.

The controversy surrounding the machines blew up on Monday, when Syed Shuja – a self-proclaimed cyber expert – claimed in London that he could demonstrate that the machines could be hacked. He even claimed that the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, which the Bharatiya Janata Party won with a simple majority, were rigged.

The doubts that Opposition parties have must be addressed, Sharma said. “No country in the world except for four now, has machine voting,” he added. “Even the big European countries have gone back to the paper balloting. There is some merit in this demand but in the interim until this issue is finally addressed which one day it has to be, at least 50% of the VVPAT slips must be randomly counted in every parliamentary constituency, not 10%.”

Earlier in the day, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed Shuja’s claims and accused the Congress of organising the event in London.

In April 2017, 16 Opposition parties urged the Election Commission to conduct elections using the ballot system, saying allegations of electronic voting machines being tampered with had created a “deep-seated trust deficit” on their reliability.