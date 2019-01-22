At least two people were killed and two were reported missing after an avalanche struck a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Tuesday, PTI reported. The deceased include a 12-year-old girl.

An avalanche has also blocked the Jawahar Tunnel, a path on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, cutting off connectivity, PTI reported.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Rafiq and 12-year-old Sumerna, Greater Kashmir. Thirty-year-old Fatha Begum and 32-year-old Taja Begum are missing.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain and snowfall over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan received rain because of the western disturbances over the states.

On January 18, an avalanche had trapped 10 people in Ladakh’s Khardung La pass. Seven bodies have been found so far, Hindustan Times reported.