The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday arrested nine people, including a 17-year-old boy, from Mumbra, Thane and Aurangabad for alleged links with the Islamic State terrorist group. Incriminating material was found and confiscated from the arrested youths, the Maharashtra Times reported quoting officials in the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad trailed the nine accused for weeks, based on “reliable” intelligence inputs, NDTV reported. The police tracked inflammatory social media posts, the accused’s connections with entities outside the country, and the literature they read, before arresting them.

“The group was likely to swing into action” when a dozen teams of the squad carried out searches at five different locations in Mumbra and Aurangabad on Tuesday night, and arrested the suspects, an Anti-Terrorism Squad official said. The police found chemicals, explosives, mobile phones, hard drives, SIM cards and knives during the raids.