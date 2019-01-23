Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday after heavy showers lashed the National Capital Region for 24 hours, PTI reported. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the city received 27.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The weather department has also predicted light rains and thundershowers on Wednesday. The rain and hailstorms were caused by a cyclonic circulation that has formed over Rajasthan because of an approaching western disturbance.

The Northern Railways said 21 north-bound trains were running late due to bad weather conditions.

The rain led to an improvement in the Capital’s air. Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index of 85 on Wednesday; it had improved to “satisfactory” for the first time in four months, ANI reported.

Parts of Punjab and Haryana also continued to shiver under cold conditions, with Adampur recording the lowest temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius. The weather department said that the minimum temperature in capital Chandigarh was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal. In Amritsar and Ludhiana, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.4 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Kashmir: Conditions to improve

Two persons, including a minor girl, were killed and two injured in an avalanche in Ramban district on Tuesday, Greater Kashmir reported. Two women, reported missing in the snow avalanche, were later rescued by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army.

Heavy rain and snowfall triggered landlines in several areas of Jammu province, forcing authorities to suspend traffic on the Batote- Kishtwar highway. The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board suspended helicopter and ropeway services for pilgrims as well.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg shivered at minus 10.6 degree Celsius, Rising Kashmir reported. Drass was the coldest in Ladakh, with a minimum of minus 16.6 degree Celsium. Leh and Kargil recorded minus 5.6 and minus 15.4 degree Celsius, respectively.

The local meteorological department predicted an improvement in weather conditions from Wednesday. “There can be light rains or snowfall in Kashmir during the next 24 hours,” said an unidentified weather department official.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, PTI reported. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic National Highway, Pardeep Singh Sen said a snow-clearance operation is underway on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel.

“We are expecting the highway to be open for traffic by late afternoon,” he said. “However, only the stranded vehicles will be allowed to move on the highway once we get the green signal.”

Himachal Pradesh recorded sub-zero temperatures in most parts of the states over the past 24 hours, ANI reported. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded -11 degree Celsius, the lowest temperature in the state.

Munnar shivers

The temperature in Kerala’s Munnar again dipped below zero, The Indian Express reported. On Tuesday morning, Chundavurrai recorded minus 4 degree Celsius for the third time this month.

The hill station had experienced frost over the weekend of January 5 and January 6, and the minimum temperature then was recorded at minus three degrees Celsius. The hills and valleys of Kannimala, Chenduvara, Chittuvara, Sevenvalley, Nallathanni and Munnar town had also witnessed frost.