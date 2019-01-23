Two men shot at a 21-year-old transgender woman in New Delhi early on Sunday for allegedly refusing to have sex with them, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. One of the men, a cab driver, was arrested the following day.

The men, who had offered the woman a ride from Trilokpuri to Barapulla area, reportedly attempted to rape her when they realised she was a transgender person. When she resisted, they shot her and threw her out of the vehicle.

The police said they received a call around 12.38 am on Sunday at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station saying a woman had been shot on the Barapulla flyover. The woman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences by passersby. “When we reached the hospital, we were told that the transgender had sustained a gunshot wound in her abdomen,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal. “We registered a case of attempt to murder.”

The woman underwent a surgery and is out of danger, the police officer added.

Biswal said a preliminary investigation revealed that two members of the Sunder Bhati gang had opened fire in Trilokpuri the same day the woman was shot. On checking CCTV footage, the police found that the accused had moved towards Moolchand Hospital. “Following a tip-off that the car would arrive near K-Block at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg on Monday, a trap was laid,” Biswal said.

The police spotted the car around 9.30 am on Monday. They overpowered the driver and arrested him. He was identified as 24-year-old Sagar Kumar alias Lampak, a resident of Trilokpuri. Kumar admitted to the crime and identified his companion as Chandra Kant. The police are now looking for Kant.