Former Indian Administrative Service officer Shah Faesal on Wednesday launched a crowdfunding campaign to support a movement for “clean politics and a corruption-free administration” in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this month, Faesal had quit the IAS to join politics.

Faesal, who became the first Kashmiri to top the civil services examination in 2009, shared details of his bank account to which donations can be sent. “Support Shah Faesal with your small donations,” he said on Twitter.

It is a people's movement for change.

Be a part of this journey for clean politics and corruption free administration in J&K.

Support Shah Faesal with your small donations.



Shah Faesal

0910010100000088

J&K Bank Kanispora

IFSC Code; JAKA0KANISP

Swift SCBLUS33

Paytm. 9622198671 — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) January 23, 2019

Making a similar pitch on Facebook, he said he has decided to start his independent political journey. “My mission is to truthfully represent aspirations, culture, fears, and dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, across the world,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “This is a people’s movement and it will be funded by the people. People are the only agency who will help this succeed.”

The former IAS officer expressed desire to facilitate dialogue between people in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said he wished for politics where youth can lead the change and take charge of their future.

“My idea is to seek help from the people of India, build alliances with the Indian civil society and intellectual class to humanise the narrative around Kashmir conflict so that lasting peace can be achieved in J&K State,” he wrote.

Faesal had proposed to contest the General Elections in May, but has not joined any political party so far.