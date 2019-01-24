Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday suggested revoking the voting rights of those who have more than two children as one of the means of controlling the country’s population, ANI reported. He suggested that the government withdraw the eligibility of such people to contest elections and restrain their access to public education and health services.

India is expected to surpass China as the most populous country by 2024.

Ramdev made the statement while inaugurating a Patanjali Garments store in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. He had made a similar remark in November, ANI reported.

“In this country, people who do not get married like me should be given special consideration,” Ramdev had said. “Those who get married and have more than two kids should be debarred from voting.”

On January 15, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had said the government must educate more people to control the country’s population.